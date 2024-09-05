The mobile release for the supremely popular roguelike card Balatro is later this month.

The game will be available on both the iOS App store and the Google Play store from 26th September. Further, it’ll be included as part of the Apple Arcade subscription from the same date.

Playstack has released a new trailer to celebrate the release, which you can watch below.

If you’re yet to play Balatro, it essentially uses the rules of poker in a roguelike structure to hit high scores and progress. On top of that, players can purchase a huge variety of Joker cards to tip the balance to their favor.

All of which is to say it’s already proven captivating in its current form on Steam.

But now it’s coming to mobile, which means Balatro can be played anywhere at any time. That is, quite frankly, a dangerous prospect.



The game originally launched in February, but it was hindered by drama around its rating due to the perceived gambling connotations of its poker theme. “It is what it is,” said the game’s only developer localthunk at the time.

Still, Balatro sold 1m copies in its first month, and I imagine the mobile release will add plenty more.

“Poker goes into the blender and emerges in fine form,” reads our Balatro review.