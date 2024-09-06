Playstack and LocalThunk, the companies behind Balatroannounced that this video game will have its respective versions for iOS and Android. According to the plan, they will be available on September 26, 2024.

This will be available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with a price of $9.99 or its equivalent in local currency. Likewise, this title will be available through Apple Arcade, which expands its reach.

Previously, Balatro It was released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 20 of this year. Since then, this title has sold more than two million copies in various digital stores.

Its creators continue to expand what this video game offers, to the extent that it even had an update that adds cards that come from titles such as Among Us or series like The Witcher.

Fountain: Google Play Store.

The mobile version of Balatrolike the original, will be entertaining and addictive. This card game mixes the concepts of solitaire and poker but has the option of modifying the rules in very original ways.

The main goal is to defeat the game’s bosses by creating the strongest decks possible. But to do that, you need to find new wild cards that change the game and thus create incredible and exciting combinations.

To defeat the most difficult bosses in Balatro you need to win enough chips. However, that is not enough, you also need to have hands with winning combinations and decks with hidden bonuses when playing.

You need as much help as possible to defeat the biggest boss of all, win the final challenge and thus claim the ultimate victory. This video game will surely be a real addiction on mobile devices and it will only be a matter of watching it.

