Balatro is not a gambling game, but to prevent it from becoming one, its developer wrote a clause in his will, so that the game would not be at risk in the event of its author’s death.
Balatro It is a great poker-inspired deckbuilding roguelite video game. It is not a gamblein any sense, and never will be, not even after the death of its developer.
The creator of the video game actually wrote in his own will that Balatro cannot be sold or licensed to any type of gambling company or casino.
Balatro Author’s Comment
In a new tweet, LocalThunk – creator of Balatro – reveals that he has ensured that his game cannot be used by gambling companies even after his death in response to a user comment. “From the outside this might make zero sense, but I hate the thought of Balatro becoming a full-blown gambling game, so much so that when I recently created my will I stipulated that the Balatro IP can never be sold or licensed to any gambling/casino company.”
We recall that shortly after being published, Balatro had been temporarily withdrawn from some digital stores: its rating has been revised due to concerns that it “contains gambling images and material that instructs on gambling”. The rating has been dropped from PEGI 3+ to 18+ in the UK, a move the developer called “unjustified”.
His publisher, Playstackreleased a statement saying that “Balatro was developed by someone who is firmly against gambling” and revealed that “extreme care has been taken to ensure that the game does not feature gambling mechanics of any kind.”
