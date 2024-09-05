For those who don’t have it in mind, for a few months now the indie known as Balatro has become the card game par excellence, as it received many downloads and some collaborations with different titles revealed for the new updates. With that in mind, the development team has set to work to bring this release to other platforms.

Recently on the official channel PlayStack A new trailer has been released, confirming the game’s arrival on mobile devices, mentioning that the game will be able to take the experience with you wherever you go, making it even more addictive. Of course, it will be available with all the updates so that no one misses out on what’s been implemented on consoles and PC.

You can check out the trailer here:

As for the release date of the game, it will be the September 26th when players can buy it in stores iOS and also Androidadding that in the case of those who have an iPhone, the game will be able to be played with an Apple Arcade membership for those who have an active account.

Here is the description of the game:

Balatro is a deckbuilding game with a card-type structure. roguelikewhere matches are unpredictable and players must adapt their strategy based on the cards they are dealt. Developed by an independent creator known as LocalThunk, the game is inspired by poker, combining elements of the classic card game with complex mechanics and modifiers that allow players to score points in large amounts. Interaction with wild cards and other special cards adds layers of depth to the gameplay. The game was released in 2024 and has received rave reviews for its ability to be accessible while offering a wealth of strategy. While seemingly simple, its mechanics become more complex as you progress, making it a highly addictive game. It has been praised for its thoughtful design, clear interface, and the satisfaction that comes from interacting with the cards.

Remember that you can find the game on consoles and PC.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: It would be great to try this game, since many critics have praised it excessively. It could be a GOTY game and I’m passing up on it.