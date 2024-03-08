Publisher Playstack has revealed that Balatro, the poker-inspired roguelite card game, is available again on Nintendo Switch in Europe and Oceania. In Japan, however, it is not yet accessible.

The announcement took place via Twitter, as you can see below, where Playstack thanked the players for their patience and for still working on the Japanese version of the game.

We remind you that Balatro was removed from sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop at the beginning of March following a change in classification, as it had been associated with gambling.