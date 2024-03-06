Playstack announced via its Twitter account that Balatrothe poker-inspired roguelite game, has sold 500,000 copies in just ten dayscounting all the platforms on which it is available, namely Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.
We remember that in the first 72 hours – or three days – the game had been able to sell over 250,000 copies. This means that Balatro was able to double the result in just one additional week.
Playstack thanks you in the tweet all the buyers for the “incredible support” and says that she is “beyond grateful” for the result achieved.
Balatro, a unique poker
Balatro is a game inspired by poker, as mentioned. Precisely, our task is to use our deck of cards to create combinations such as pairs, straights or full houses to accumulate points. Within a certain number of hands we must reach a certain score to beat the Blind and move on to the next one. With each victory we can get money and then buy new cards and upgrades, such as Jokers which give us bonuses that go beyond the basic rules of poker.
In our review of Balatro you can find all the details.
