Playstack announced via its Twitter account that Balatrothe poker-inspired roguelite game, has sold 500,000 copies in just ten dayscounting all the platforms on which it is available, namely Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

We remember that in the first 72 hours – or three days – the game had been able to sell over 250,000 copies. This means that Balatro was able to double the result in just one additional week.

Playstack thanks you in the tweet all the buyers for the “incredible support” and says that she is “beyond grateful” for the result achieved.