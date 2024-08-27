During Nintendo’s Indie World, the development studio of Balatro has announced collaborations with several video game series notes and loves: The Witcher, Among Us, Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver. The best part is that they are already available in one package, called Friends of Jimbowhich you can download and play right now.

As you might expect, the collaborations result in new cards themed around the games listed. A short gameplay video was also shown during the showcase, which you can watch below.

It should be noted that The DLC is available for all versions of the gameso not just for that Nintendo Switch. Anyway, if you love Balatro, you know what to do.