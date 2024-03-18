Published on PS5, Xbox Series card game with roguelike mechanics inspired by poker, full of content and challenges to complete and characterized by dynamic and strategic gameplay despite the luck factor, as explained in our review of Balatro.

Publisher PlayStack and developers LocalThunk have announced that the roguelike deckbuilder Balatro reached and surpassed the remarkable roof of million copies sold in the first month of launch.

The words of the developer and publisher

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and enthusiasm of gamers around the world,” said Harvey Elliott, CEO of Playstack. “The game's success is a testament to the quality and creativity that the indie sector can offer, proving that even in uncertain times, innovative games can thrive. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the players who have joined us on this adventure.”

Developer LocalThunk added: “I'm so grateful to all the players and people who made this possible. I still can't believe the response to this game and I'm so happy that so many people were able to enjoy my silly creation. I'm so lucky to be able to continue working on my passion as a career. Thank you!”