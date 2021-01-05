Mumbai: After changing the president of Congress in Mumbai, there is a lot of stir in the party to change the state Congress president. The main reason for this is the present state president Balasaheb Thorat meeting with the organization general secretary Venugopal in Delhi and offering his resignation. In such a situation, the question is that Thorat wants to resign from his post, but now who will be the new Congress captain in Maharashtra?

Balasaheb Thorat is the most powerful face of Maharashtra Congress at present. On Monday, Thorat met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi and offered to resign from his post of state president. Balasaheb Thorat received the command of Congress state president, it is only a year and a half. Ashok Chauhan resigned after a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, after which Thorat was made the state president. Under his leadership, Congress won 44 seats in the assembly. Because of Thorat’s efficient leadership, the Congress joined the Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi government, but after the government came, the Congress people did not work. These allegations are also under the leadership of Thorat.

Balasaheb Thorat has three major responsibilities at the same time. Revenue Minister, State President and party leader in the assembly. At the same time, his nephew Satyajit Tambe has responsibility for the post of Youth Congress President and perhaps this is why some Congress leaders have expressed resentment about the fact that it is not right to give so many posts in the same family and maybe that Realizing that Thorat has offered resignation from his post to the party leaders.

On the other hand, a situation like a pomegranate and a hundred sick is currently visible in the Congress party. There are many contests for the post of state president. One of them is Nana Patole, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly who comes from Vidarbha. Vidarbha ministers Vijay Vadettivar, Nitin Raut and Yashomati Thakur are also being named for the post of state president. There is also a discussion in the party that this time the state president should be from Vidarbha or Marathwada. The names of Amit Deshmukh and Rajiv Satav from Marathwada are also in full swing.

Rahul Gandhi is not in the country right now. In such a situation, there is little hope that there will be any decision regarding the post of state president of Congress, but the speed with which the discussion is going on within the Congress party to change the state president, it seems that after Rahul Gandhi returns to India, the party But will take its decision soon. Maharashtra Congress in-charge will also reach Mumbai and meet Prithviraj Chauhan, Ashok Chauhan and Balasaheb Thorat to know his opinion.

