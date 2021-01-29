“Table football is cool, but labor law is even better” warns the Instagram account of Balance your start-up, bringing together more than 150,000 subscribers. A community that jumped after the publication ofa series of testimonies denouncing abusive practices within the Lou Yetu jewelry brand. Behind a well-polished showcase of necklaces with artisanal looks, we discover “extended hours”, “moral harassment”, “repeated humiliations”, “inhuman” management …

The testimonies of former or current employees have been numerous and widely relayed, enough to generate a drop in the number of subscribers of the brand on Instagram, according to the echoes. “The values ​​and practices which appear in the publications are not those of the company” kicked in the firm, a few days later.

For now, the practices of ten companies have been denounced by this account, from Lydia to Doctolib via Chefing. But the founder of Balance your start-up does not intend to limit itself to the role of spokesperson for employees in distress. “We would like to go further by offering concrete help to employees in situations of violence at work,” she said in her latest publication. An initiative that would be carried with the account Balance your agency, denouncing the practices of the advertising industry, and with labor law lawyer Élise Fabing. Will lifting the veil on these abuses and supporting its employees on social networks be enough to “disrupt” certain start-ups by forcing them to respect the rights of their employees?