“Life is like riding a bicycle; To keep your balance you must keep moving.” Albert Einstein.

We’ve all tried one lemonade too sour or too sweet because there was a disproportionate ratio of ingredients or too much lemon juice or too much sugar. If you don’t practice Balance agility and speed are lost, we see the people who perform balance exercises they tend to improve the coordination of their movements, more efficient in their execution; helping to prevent injuries; strengthening the neuromuscular system and increasing the stability of the body.

Achieving a balance in life, spiritual, physical and intellectual is vital to achieve personal renewal, growth and comprehensive development; we cannot dedicate the same time each day to the spirit, soul, body and mind; it is a balance between extremes and our life is in constant flux.

Achieving it is hard, it is not that easy. trial and error testing; many work in their environment, but not on their environment, that is, many can work in their business, but never work on their business, developing and building it. Everyone can work at home, but not work on their home, adapting it to better facilitate lifestyle and creating a refuge from outside pressures.

We recommend you read:

Sunday December 4, 2022. Cycle A

Beauty of the Liturgy (22). The sense of obeying

The autobiography made literature

A memory that fades and better

family and women

the french philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin wrote: “You are not a human being in search of a spiritual experience, you are a spiritual being immersed in a human experience.” our spirit it is the essence of who we are; Let’s take care of the body, it is the most valuable asset to operate in life; take care of your mind “Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body” Joseph Addison English writer; and achieving the balance of prosperity is the final goal “Beloved, I wish that you be prosperous in all things, and that you have health, just as your soul prospers.” 3 John 2. KJV. Balance is the ultimate goal.

Mail: [email protected]

#Balance