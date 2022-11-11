By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The third-quarter earnings season for major Brazilian retail banks showed a rare misalignment of strategies in the sector, with Itaú Unibanco and Banco do Brasil emerging as clear winners, while Santander Brasil and Bradesco faced nagging market doubts. .

More than the difference in the last line of the result, with the first two reaching or exceeding profit forecasts, and frustration with the last two, the tone of the post-balance sheet comments showed the perception that Itaú and BB have greater “visibility”, showing the great focus of analysts on whether bank management has managed to show that it has the pulse of the situation in an environment that still promises many uncertainties.

The one that has so far come closest to its own forecasts for 2022, Itaú Unibanco was welcomed with reinforcements in the recommendations of analysts for the purchase of shares, after having announced the day before not only a greater control than rivals in the quality of the credit portfolio in the third quarter, as well as its leading figures indicate that this is likely to continue into the first half of next year.

“The management’s superior execution and communication skills reinforce our view that Itaú deserves to negotiate at a higher value than its peers,” said Mario Pierry and Flavio Yoshida, from Bank of America in a report.

“Itaú seems to be outperforming its private peers pretty much everywhere. It has been better managing its credit portfolio and its asset and liability management (…) and showing that the captain, Milton Maluhy, has full control of the ship”, commented the BTG Pactual team led by Eduardo Rosman in a report.

Among other factors, analysts cited as the basis for increasing Itaú Unibanco’s profitability, to 21%, the concentration on less risky lines of credit, such as those for large companies, and greater rigor in granting unsecured loans, such as credit cards and small companies, precisely the lines that suffered the most in an environment in which interest and inflation together have competed to crush borrowers’ disposable income recently.

This was partly what also happened with Banco do Brasil, also supported by its strong leadership in agribusiness, which not only delivered a profit much higher than expected, but also improved the forecast of this line and this year’s credit, also indicating a gain in margins. forward.

“The jump in profit in the quarter showed that BB’s good fundamentals are rigid and at a completely different (and better) moment than some private peers”, commented in a report the Itaú BBA team led by Pedro Leduc, reinforcing the positive vision for 2023, despite the uncertainties linked to the change in the federal government, the bank’s controller.

BB’s set of indicators released on Wednesday gained prominence as it came just one day after Bradesco went in a diametrically opposite direction, hit hard by the rise in defaults and the second rise in the estimate of 2022 provisions, to a number 56 % higher than expected at the beginning of the year.

“We face a perfect storm”, summarized Bradesco’s chief executive, Octavio de Lazari, to journalists, hours before the bank’s shares closed down 17%, cutting the institution’s market value by 31 billion reais.

As a result, Citi and BTG cut the recommendation of Bradesco’s stock, as they predicted lower profits for the bank until 2024. Rosman and BTG Pactual team. “The recovery of results and market confidence will not be quick.”

Bradesco’s figure surprised even those who were frustrated with Santander Brasil’s balance sheet two weeks ago, as both are seen as the large retail banks most exposed to so-called credit cycles.

In addition to a lower-than-expected profit, Santander Brasil was also perceived by Safra analysts as worsening in several balance sheet lines, such as an increase in provisions, net interest income and revenue from services.

The chief executive of Santander Brasil, Mario Leão, signaled in the presentation of the results that the financial margin would continue to pressure the bank’s results in 2023.