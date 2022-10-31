Dhe October 2022 was record-breakingly warm: the average temperature was 12.5 degrees. This was announced by the German Weather Service (DWD) on Monday in the provisional October balance sheet. That is 3.5 degrees warmer than the 1961-1990 reference period. Compared to the current and warmer period of 1991-2020, October was 3.1 degrees warmer. In 2021, the average temperature in October was only 9.6 degrees, which is almost three degrees colder.

However, it is still unclear whether this year’s October will replace the record set by the previous leader from 2001. Not all the results from the approximately 2,000 measuring stations are available yet. The DWD expects a final result in up to ten days. But he’s at least certain of second place, it’s only about a tenth of a degree, says Andreas Friedrich from the DWD on request.

Almost 30 degrees in October

Contrary to the typical temperature profile of October, the month started comparatively cool. At -2.3 degrees, Karlshagen reached its lowest value on October 20th. Only at the end of the month did it get warm, especially in southern Germany: in Müllheim, the thermometer climbed to 28.7 degrees on October 28th. Meteorologists speak of a summer day from 25 degrees. Munich could look forward to four summer days. That is very unusual for the month of October. Normally there are no more summer days in October, if at all only at the beginning of the month, says Friedrich.

The warm days at the end of October are not only due to climate change. The entire general weather situation, which had brought very warm air from Africa and the Canary Islands to us for a long time, was responsible for this. The fact that the temperatures climbed so high is definitely due to climate change.

“50 years ago such a general weather situation would not have caused such high temperatures,” says Friedrich. All exceptionally warm Octobers are from this millennium: in 2001 the average temperature was 12.5, 2006 12.1, 2014 11.9 degrees. “We experienced an October with temperatures more in line with May, which is typical in this country. Another look into our climate future,” says Uwe Kirsche from the DWD.







October this year was truly golden: with a good 140 hours of sunshine, it exceeded the sunshine duration from 1961-1990 by around 28 percent, compared to the period from 1991-2020 by as much as 30 percent. The sun shone most in Berlin and in central Brandenburg, least on the eastern edge of the Swabian Alb, the Thuringian Forest and the regions on the Danube.

According to Friedrich, the amount of precipitation of 50 liters per square meter was normal, the deviation of ten percent compared to the average of the reference period from 1961 to 1990 (56 liters per square meter) was within the normal range. A lot of rain fell, especially in the south of Germany. On the other hand, it remained dry with less than ten liters per square meter in the north-east.