According to the Board of Trade, 151,000 companies were opened from January to June; is the highest number recorded since 1998

The State of São Paulo registered from January to June this year the opening of 151,303 new companies, according to data from Board of Trade of the State of São Paulolinked to Secretariat for Economic Development of the SP Government.

The balance for the semester was positive: there were 88,944 more companies, if the CNPJs closed in the period are subtracted. This is the best result in 26 years, since the beginning of the historical series. Compared to the 1st half of 2022, there were 1,400 more companies.

The number is driven especially by automotive trade and service activities, such as repairing vehicles and motorcycles, which account for 25% of the more than 151,000 jobs opened in the 1st half.

Jucesp data does not include Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs), whose control is the responsibility of the federal government.

The Government of SP has made efforts to reduce bureaucracy, reduce the tax burden and improve the business environment, in order to favor productive activity in the state. With regard to job creation, the balance was 240,000 new jobs from January to May, according to the Seade Foundation.

Since the beginning of the year, the state government has published 11 decrees that reduce the tax burden of a series of productive sectors until December 31, 2024, marking a new cycle for the economy of São Paulo.

The decrees grant ICMS exemption, calculation base reduction, credit or deferral to soy producers, manufacturers of fruit juice and milk-based beverages, electricity generation, information technology industry, data center companies, manufacturers metal packaging and medication for cystic fibrosis, among others.

The ICMS on aviation fuel was also reduced until 2024. The rate dropped from 13.3% to 12%.

With information from SP government