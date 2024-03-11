This Monday, a day after legislative elections that put an end to eight years of socialist power in Portugal, The center-right faces problems in fulfilling its promise not to form a government without the support of the extreme right, which has multiplied its seats in Parliament by four.

The new rise of the radical right party Chega (Basta) announced in the polls was confirmed in this Sunday's elections, whose participation rate was the highest in almost three decades.

Antonio Costa in this Sunday's elections Photo:EFE

Some 10.8 million Portuguese were called to vote this Sunday in an election in which the 230 seats in Parliament were renewed and there was finally a higher participation than in previous elections, with 66.23% turnout at the polls.

The Chega anti-system formation, Founded in 2019 by André Ventura, it went from 12 to 48 deputieswith 18% of the votes.

In the previous legislative elections in 2022, it was already positioned as the third political force. Now, its president said he had achieved the goal of becoming “the key piece of the political system.”

The center-right Democratic Alliance (AD), led by Luis Montenegro, achieved a narrow victory ahead of the Socialist Party (PS)headed by Pedro Nuno Santos.

The day passed calmly with hardly any serious incidents, with the exception of the controversy carried out by AD and a party with similar acronyms National Democratic Alternative (ADN), on the right, which led to some voters being confused when marking the ballot.

In fact, AD reported this confusion to the Portuguese National Election Commission upon receiving news that Some voters who wanted to vote for them ended up voting for DNA due to the similarity of their names..

Democratic Alliance became known during the campaign under the acronym AD, but on this Sunday's ballots its name appeared accompanied by the acronyms of the parties that make it up PPD/PSD.CDS-PP.PPM., while the other strength appeared as DNA.

Winners and losers

In the absence of the count in the constituencies abroad, The AD obtained 29.5% of the votes and 79 seats out of a total of 230. The PS obtained 28.7% of the votes and 77 deputies.

This result is below the majority and not even with the support of a small liberal party, with eight seats, will the necessary 116 deputies be reached.

Luis Montenegro. Photo:AFP

“Hurricane Chega turns the country to the right,” headlined this Monday the popular newspaper Correio da manha. The newspaper Jornal de Noticias summarized the situation like this: “A fragile victory, a fractured country”.

“From now on, the democratic forces will have to see Chega's victory as a failure that belongs to them,” the leading newspaper Publico commented in its editorial.

After the results, The AD leader claimed an “unavoidable” victory and said he wanted to govern with a “relative majority”.

Chega followers. Photo:AFP

To do this, he has the “responsibility” of the socialists, whom he asked not to vote on a possible motion of censure alongside Chega to bring down the future government.

In Portugal, the executive does not need a vote in Parliament to take office. The head of the socialists accepted his defeat and assumed the role of leader of the opposition.

Pedro Nuno Santos warned, however, that he did not feel obliged to give in to the next State budget and abstain from its approval.

“Despite the tangential difference between us and AD without underestimating the votes of the electoral circles of our communities (abroad), everything indicates that the result will not allow the PS to be the party with the most votes,” said Santos in his appearance in a hotel in Lisbon.

Andre Ventura, leader of Chega. Photo:AFP

Of course, despite having conceded the victory to AD, Santos reiterated that the PS is not going to support any rejection motion that may be presented at the beginning of the new legislature against a minority AD government.because he is not in a position to present an alternative Executive.

Regarding the possibility of the PS making the State budgets for 2025 presented by an AD Government viable, he considered this scenario “practically impossible.” “It is not worth creating pressure on the PS, we are going to lead the opposition, we are not the ones who are going to support an AD Government,” he indicated.

Shortly after, Montenegro came out with a serious face, perhaps aware of the task ahead of him of governing as a minority.

The AD leader stated that “he has well-founded expectations” that the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will ask him to form a government in the country and rejected an agreement with the most radical right.

“I think the Portuguese have also said that it is necessary that political parties, especially those with parliamentary representation, should give more priority to dialogue and consultation between leaders and parties,” Montenegro said.

Asked by a journalist if he would make an agreement with Chega, he was blunt and assured that he would keep his word, after having reiterated during the electoral campaign that he has no intention of making an agreement with the extreme right.

This will then be the litmus test of the fragile center-right majoritytrapped between the left and the extreme right.

“The main risk is related to parliamentary paralysis and an unstable government,” which could be faced with “significant obstacles,” commented the Canadian rating agency DBRS.

