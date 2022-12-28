The death toll caused by floods in the Philippines has risen to 25, the country’s authorities announced this Wednesday (28), at a time when the meteorology predicts more rain for the southern and central regions of the archipelago.

At least 13 people died, mostly from drowning, in Misamis Occidental province, on the southern island of Mindanao, announced the national disaster management agency.

Until Tuesday, the balance of floods in the country registered 12 deaths. Twenty-six people remain missing and nine were injured.

Tens of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes after rains flooded rural villages and highways on Christmas Day, disrupting the holidays in the mostly Catholic country of 100 million people.

Meteorology predicts moderate to heavy rains in the south and center of the country until Thursday, as a result of a low pressure system near the coast that could turn into a tropical depression.

“There are possibilities of flooding and landslides,” the meteorological agency said.

Authorities announced efforts to help residents in areas affected by the floods, which forced 81,000 people to seek shelter.

The country is considered one of the most vulnerable to the impact of climate change. Scientists warn that storms and extreme events are becoming more common and dangerous as global temperatures rise.