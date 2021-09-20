Pedro Dominguez

Mexico City / 20.09.2021 09:27:13

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered that despite the differences expressed by the participants, the balance of the sixth summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) was “very positive.”

In La Mañanera held from Oaxaca, the president said that the important thing is that it was possible to reach agreements especially on fundamental issues such as health and the creation of a fund to deal with disasters.

“The balance on Celac is very positive, many presidents, ministers, diplomats from Latin America and the Caribbean participated, there was a good meeting, despite the differences, it had been a long time since such a meeting had been held because there were no coincidences. There was confrontation, this was expressed in the Celac meeting but it is part of diversity and what democratic plurality is, “he said.

López Obrador argued that political confrontation is inherent to democracy because not all people can think the same way.

He welcomed the fact that a plan has been agreed so that vaccines are not needed for the region because even when efforts have been made there are still countries that do not have the possibility to deliver vaccines.

“And the other great agreement is to create a fund to support countries in disaster situations when they are affected by floods, earthquakes, for any other reason, that there is solidarity, brotherhood of all peoples, Mexico has always done it, what we are doing now delivering, donating vaccines to many countries, “he added.

