Balan Wonderworldlast effort of Yuji Nakaback in the spotlight, after the recent updates released, on your Twitter profile, from Naka in person.

As stated by the father of Sonic the Hedgehog, and many other titles of the golden age SAWsix months after the launch of Balan Wonderworlda real one was organized conspiracy against him, culminating in the removal from the staff of the title in question. All organized with the minimum care by the Producer Fujimoto, the Director who replaced him, the Sound Director, the PR and the human resources manager. The presence of some of the figures listed, however, makes us reflect, as well as the positive reaction of the staff after the decision taken by Fujimoto to go beyond the trial phase.

In a decidedly presumptuous way Yuji Naka states that in those six months of separation perhaps he could have given a much more refined and complete title to the fanscomparing Balan Wonderworld and what could have been at evergreen Sonic talking about the changes made to the title a few weeks after the master version.

The Director Nakawhich is also mentioned in the credits of the title, states that a SQUARE ENIX And Arzest does not care about the fans or the titles that are released.

Source: Yuji Naka through Twitter