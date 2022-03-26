The historic Japanese developer Yuji Nakathe author of Balan Wonderworld as well as one of the dads of SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog and countless other high-quality titles, such as the masterpiece Nights into Dreams, asked via a Twitter message to mention only him when it comes to his latest game, for reasons he can’t explain for now.

Naka: “If you mention me about Balan Wonderworld, try to mention only me. At this moment I cannot comment in any way. I will soon explain why.“

The message is strange enough, but it does understand how the relationship between Naka and Square Enix, the publisher of Balan Wonderworld, are not exactly rosy. Obviously there must have been problems after the game’s launch, due to poor sales results and bad votes taken by the specialized press.

Think that on Steam Balan Wonderworld has only 190 reviews, many of them negative, and has only had 124 players as a maximum. The periods of sale and offers have been little served: many do not want to touch it even with a stick.