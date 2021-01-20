Balan Wonderworld to release demo on Xbox at the end of the month. This was announced by Square Enix. This demo, which will be completely free, will be available next week, specifically on January 28. It will allow players to experience two hours of gameplay before its release on March 26. An important detail is that it can be played with friends and family in local cooperative mode or in single player mode.
The Demo will be available for all platforms, including Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Square Enix and Microsoft have improved their relationship to the point that many of their games are not only released, as they usually are, on Xbox, but also join the Game Pass catalog as has happened with Final Fantasy. Although it won’t be joining Game Pass for now, it’s worth the fact that Balan Wonderworld will release a demo on Xbox.
Balan Wonderworld will release demo on Xbox, as collected in AlphaBetajuega. In this demo two players will be able to explore the game as the stars of the show Leo and Emma in local cooperative mode, combining skills from different costumes to access new paths that are not available in solo mode. Using a variety of costume skills, players will be able to collect Balan statues at each stage, as well as access the hidden Balan’s Bout minigames.
While the development of the Wonderworld Balance has been accompanied by a great silence from the developers, this seems to come to an end with this demo. It doesn’t just happen with Balan Wonderworld. Apparently also a Immortals Fenyx Rising demo coming soon for Xbox. But this for now just a rumor based on an alleged leak.
