Yuji Nakathe father of Sonichas had the opportunity to release for some time now Balan Wonderworlda game that has not met success either by critics or by fans, who in fact did not appreciate the experience due to many problems, despite an artistic and graphic sector certainly able to attract.

Apparently, however, the problems do not arise only with regard to the experience, since these also expand in court, with in fact Yuji Naka who found himself suing Square Enix about a year ago due to what happened with the lack of recognition.

The company would have in fact decided to remove the developer from the game credits as director, expropriating him of his role and not even allowing him to publicly comment on the experience. Specific reasons would have caused this great damage, namely the idea of ​​opting to release an externally created version of the soundtrack, as well as requiring more time to develop the experience.

Everything was recently also reported on the Facebook platform by the developer himself, who in fact also wanted to clarify how events went after the scandal is having a chance to talk about itself, now long after its release and in a period where there really isn’t much way to Balan Wonderworld.

At the moment we do not know in any case how the situation will evolve, although it must be said that according to the strong words of Naka, Square Enix would have shown with Balan Wonderworld that they respect neither video games nor fansobviously of the particularly big accusations, to which the software house could however be able to respond in the next few days through an official statement on the matter.