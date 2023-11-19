Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Guilherme Bala deserves to be the “bright spot” for Shabab Al-Ahly in the “closed friendly”, which the team lost to Saudi Al-Qadisiyah 2-3, at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, after the player scored two goals for the “Knights” in the match.

Bala did not score any goal this season in 5 matches in the “ADNOC Professional League” and the “ADIB League Cup”, during which he played 241 minutes, so the double represented an opportunity to strengthen confidence in the same player “in general”, the one with the goals and influential touches that contributed to leading the team. To win the league title last season.

Serbian coach Marko Nikolic tried to take advantage of the match in order to determine the readiness of his available players at the present time, with a number of them joining our national team and the absence of the duo Bogdan and Mounis Dabour due to injury. The starting lineup included Jamal Al-Hosani (goalkeeper), Mohamed Marzouk, Abdulaziz Heikal, Saeed Suleiman, Marwan Fahd, Tariq Ahmed, Luca, Mohamed Jumaa, Yuri Cesar, Matthews Lima and Bala.

Shabab Al-Ahly is anticipating a strong confrontation against Al-Ain on November 26, in the eighth round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, amid a public demand at the present time to buy tickets to attend the stands of Rashid Stadium, in one of the most prominent confrontations in “our league”, especially in the era of professionalism. They competed specifically during last season in the race to the title.