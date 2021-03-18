Ignacio Aguado has taken a step to the side this Thursday and renounces to appear in the Citizen primaries to be a candidate in the Community of Madrid in favor of Edmundo Bal. The candidacy of the former Madrid vice president was being highly questioned within the liberal party, which is going through low hours after its failed motion of censure in Murcia and after Isabel Díaz Ayuso pressed the election button and expelled the councilors of Citizens from the autonomous government. “I have no doubt that the best possible candidate to preside over the Community of Madrid is Edmundo Bal,” Aguado said at a press conference with the national spokesperson for Ciudadanos.

In recent days, several important leaders had mobilized for Inés Arrimadas to bet on another headliner, claiming that Aguado’s image has been seriously damaged in the last year after his frequent disputes with Díaz Ayuso. “Citizens will go out to give everything, to show that we are more necessary than ever,” insisted the leader of the party in Madrid, with a broken voice.

They sounded like possible alternatives. Malena I answered, a former deputy in Congress for Vox, and who joined the orange formation a few months ago; Ángel Garrido, the former president of the Community of Madrid, who left the PP before the 2019 regional elections to join the orange ranks. He was one of the star signings of Albert Rivera and this legislature has served as transport advisor and Bal himself.

Arrimadas’s strongman had dropped himself from the list. He even assured that he would not do it if Aguado resigned and the president of Ciudadanos herself requested it. Today he has backed down. «I accept it because I always take the most difficult path because in this game we are brave and I love working. I’ve been trying my whole life to solve people’s problems. I’m not going to stop working for a second so that all the people of Madrid place their trust in me ”, said Bal.