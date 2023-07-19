Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Despite the presence of the Congolese Cedric Bakumbo, the new Al-Nasr striker, he was absent from the friendly match that the “Brigadier” lost to the Dutch Eindhoven 1-3, during the camp that the team is currently holding in the “Country of Windmills”.

Bakumbo sat on the “bench”, and the Serbian coach Goran did not push him during the two halves of the match, in light of the ambiguity of his position, with his desire to reach a solution to terminate his contract and move to play in the Turkish League, and Al-Nasr adhered to his rights, in the event that the player wanted to leave, as the penalty clause of the contract that extends for two seasons must be paid, after the “Azraq” contracted him as a free player during the past month.

The situation prompted the coach, Goran, to try the available options, and to rely on the names who are expected to be present at the start of the season, as he pushed a squad that included Ahmed Shambih, Hamdan Al Kamali, Muhammad Barghash, Gustavo, Samir Mimichevic, Muhammad Jamal, Maid Al Tunaiji, Yuri, Kevin Agudillo “Toto”, Adel Taarabt and Abdullah Anwar.

During the course of the meeting, Adel Taarabt scored the goal of progress to victory, before the “general” received three goals in the second half, after making several substitutions, so that 10 players also participated in the meeting, namely Khaled Jalal, Rashid Omar, Muhammad Jumaa, Glauber Lima, Ali Abdel Aziz, Bilal Al Jasmi, Abdullah Abbas, Saud Abdel Razzaq, Rashid Issa and Muhammad Abdel Rahman, while Cedric Bacombo remained as the only player on the “bench” who did not participate in the meeting, in a clear message from the coach to the player to determine his position. , in order to rely on him or not, during the next season.

Away from Bakumbo, Al-Nassr came out with many gains from the confrontation against one of the strong teams, as Goran wanted to enter the atmosphere of high-level technical matches directly, in order to raise the physical and tactical readiness of the players, and not waste time playing friendly matches as a training session, as the coach looks forward to the team being ready with the whistle at the start of the new season.