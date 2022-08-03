Things keep getting more and more interesting in the manga. My Hero Academia, Well, there is actively an ultimate war between the most powerful villains and the rookies we met at the beginning of the series. And like any popular series, it is logical that the spoilers will be present week after week, now having bakugo as the protagonist.

The 362nd episode of the manga, we are shown a page in which the faithful friend of Deku he finds himself quite beaten, making farewell gestures that may indicate sacrifice for a greater good. Getting rid of the character could be quite a risky bet on the part of the author, but today these resources are not surprising in these narratives.

Everything was shared by the user @goatpetito.

It is worth noting that the user has shown constant spoilers for this and more franchises, which is why his account Twitter has just been apparently blocked or reported. However, the image of My Hero Academia It’s already on the internet, so exterminating it is going to be quite difficult because of all the people who saved the photo.

The future of the franchise could depend on what happens with bakugosince he is one of the most important characters in the play, being an invaluable friend for Deku. He also showed himself as one of the great rivals to beat, with his explosive power that has earned him many victories in both friendly and mortal combat.

