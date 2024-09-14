by VALERIO BARRETTA

Colapinto, nice confirmation in Baku

37-0. No, it’s not a friendly between a Serie A team and a third-tier team, but rather the head-to-head score between Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant during their time as teammates at Williams. Well, to Franco Colapinto two qualifications were enough to get the better of the Anglo-Thai.

Amazing performance by the Argentine, who after the accident in FP1 was called upon to redeem himself on a track that is unforgiving and therefore very dangerous for a rookie: Colapinto was very good at restarting mentally and earned a deserved ninth place on the grid, while his teammate (also due to a mess with the airbox) will start from tenth position unless there are penalties.

The video

After qualifying, Colapinto was greeted by applause from the team and the paddock. His mother Andrea Trofimczuk was also there waiting for him, very moved, and proudly hugged her son.

This is what it means to see both cars in Q3 for the first time this season 👏 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 14, 2024

Colapinto’s words

“Getting Q3 in my second qualifying session in F1 is an amazing feeling for me and the team. I didn’t expect to get there, as I’m going step by step, and then growing over time.“, commented the Argentine. “The car is performing well this weekend and I was able to get a feel for the car and learn a new track. I think we made the most of almost all the runs we did today. We had a difficult start yesterday, but we did a great job to turn the situation around.. It was important to build my confidence after the crash in FP1, especially on a street circuit. That mistake prevented me from doing a long run that could hurt me tomorrow, but I think we can prepare tonight and understand where I can improve. I am proud of the results we are achieving together, because this is just the beginning and there are still many races to go. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow“.