Perez king of citizens

Max Verstappen has never made a secret of not being a big fan of street circuits, tracks into which Sergio Perez transforms himself, resulting in a true specialist on low walls. The weekend in Baku saw the Mexican clearly prevail, a ‘domination’ that earned Checo a nine-point recovery in the championship standings who now pays only six lengths against the two-time world champion. Verstappen was faster than Perez in the first Qualifying, the one that established the starting grid of the Grand Prix, but in the Shootout he gave way to his box mate who won both the Sprint and the Race.

For Perez this is the sixth success in his career, the fifth on street circuits, the second of the season in a direct confrontation between Checo and Max which sees them both on two victories for now in this 2023 (although Perez’s victory in Jeddah weighs the technical knockout by Verstappen in Q2). Now the confrontation between the two will move to Miami, where a year ago Verstappen was really fast despite a troubled Friday to say the least. Then Imola, Monaco and Barcelona will better outline the fight within Red Bull with the Dutchman who is waiting for the permanent circuits with fast corners to make the difference on his box mate.

Marko, Verstappen’s luck and the signals in view of Monaco

“We were also lucky – Helmut Marko’s post-race analysis – Verstappen kissed the wall 4 times, Perez also had an episode that could cost him at least a puncture. The pit stop with the Safety Car imminent? Verstappen had complained a lot about the rear tires and therefore it was the right time to stop. Under the Safety Car, someone gains and someone loses, but in the end the damage was contained”.

The Baku race highlights that in view of Monaco, Red Bull must work to prevent Aston Martin and Ferrari from taking over in the Principality: “If we want to be at the front on a street circuit like Monte Carlo, there’s still work to be done. Leclerc and Alonso set the same lap times as us, which means we didn’t make the most of what we have available.”