Ferrari, Baku to restart

Formula 1 returns to Bakuand for the Ferrari it will be the test bed to understand the degree of competitiveness of the SF-23 after a month’s stop. A month that served to recharge the batteries and better understand the potential of the car, which was hardly unlocked in the first three rounds of the calendar.

Sakhir, Gedda and Melbourne were in fact very bitter stages for the Reds, forced to take a penalty already in the second GP with Charles Leclerc, who brought home only six points, thanks to two retirements. Carlos Sainz will also want to take advantage of the Azerbaijan circuit to restart and forget the penalty from Australia. And the next GP is linked precisely with Australia, because Baku 2022, before Melbourne 2023, was the last time that Ferrari did not record any points in a weekend: both in Sainz and in Leclerc the 2022 edition is in fact it was worth a very heavy zero for a double reliability problem.

Vasseur’s words

Team principal Frederic Vasseur commented on the upcoming weekend: “Almost a month has passed since the last Grand Prix and in recent weeks we worked hard in Maranello on the development of the SF-23, both in terms of improving the current car package and in terms of planned updates, which will be introduced gradually over the next few races. Charles and Carlos did their part, working on the simulator and giving us valuable feedback. In Australia we had already made a step forward in terms of pure performance and for Azerbaijan we intend to start from there“.

Ferrari in Baku

It is the seventh time that Formula 1 has raced in Azerbaijan, and this is also the first of six weekends of the season with the Sprint format, further renewed yesterday thanks to the vote of the F1 Commission. In six grands prix held on the street circuit of the Azerbaijani capital, Ferrari has never won, despite starting half of the time in pole position (two with Leclerc, one with Sebastian Vettel): the best result in the race was a second place , obtained in 2016 with Vettel and in 2018 with Kimi Raikkonen.