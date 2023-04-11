The new format

The next Grand Prix of the Formula 1 world championship, scheduled on the Azerbaijani street circuit of Baku from 28 to 30 April, it will be the fourth of this season, but above all the first to include the race Sprint. For this occasion, a program is underway to change the format of the weekend: Friday would feature the usual first free practice session, with the second being canceled and replaced with qualifying. This, moreover, will establish the starting line-up for the Sunday race, while it will be held on Saturday morning another ad hoc qualification for the Sprint racewith the latter’s green light coming on a few hours later, in the afternoon.

How the Sprint qualification takes place

The new qualifying session, according to what is emerging pending the official decision, involves the development of the three phases currently present in the hunt for pole position: Q1, Q2 and Q3. All these, unlike the traditional tests, will however be held in shorter timesto the point that a specific plan is being discussed for only Q3, that is the decisive one for the assignment of the first ten positions of the starting grid of the Sprint.

One lap and that’s it

Q3, by regulation, provides 12 minutes available to be able to sign at least one fast lap. In recent years, on a track like the one in Baku, the riders have had the opportunity to complete two timed laps, but the conduct of qualifying has often been hampered by accidents which have forced the Race Direction to display the red flag, and therefore to temporarily interrupt the session. In this way, with a smaller number of minutes for the Sprint qualification, the hypothesis of one lap for Q3.

Waiting for the green light

At the moment, decisions have not yet been made not only regarding this option, but also and above all regarding those of the hypothetical format of double qualifying on the weekends with the Sprint races. In recent days, the Ferrari Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur, had seemed in favor of this project, to the point of declaring that all the teams were in agreement.