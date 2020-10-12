The situation on the front line remains the same as it was before the talks between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow. Vice-President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbekov said this in an interview with the French newspaper L’Opinion.

According to him, despite the ceasefire agreement signed on Friday, October 9, the situation not only did not change, but on October 11 became more tense.

Amirbekov said that nine people were killed and 34 were injured when ballistic missiles were fired at the Azerbaijani city of Ganja from the territory of Armenia. Also, according to him, the Azerbaijani thermal power plant in Mingachevir is being attacked, writes “Interfax“.

On October 9, following the consultations held in Moscow on the initiative of the Russian side, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 for humanitarian purposes to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead.

In addition, the parties agreed, through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, to begin substantive negotiations for the earliest possible achievement of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and confirmed the invariability of the format of the negotiation process.

However, after reaching an agreement, the defense departments of Armenia and Azerbaijan again accused each other of shelling.

Another aggravation of the military conflict between Baku and Yerevan in Karabakh took place on September 27. The parties suffer losses among the military and civilian population. They blamed each other for aggravating the situation.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.