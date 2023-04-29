Sainz limits the damage

With fifth place in the Baku Sprint, Carlos Sainz he made himself the star of a solid race. Which on the one hand confirms how the Spaniard has yet to find the feeling with the SF23 on the Azeri track (and finding it will be impossible, considering the Parc Fermé regime), on the other hand he showed a tough driver, capable of taking home four points on a circuit where having total confidence in the car is essential in order not to hit the wall.

It will not be Leclerc’s performance, but Sainz himself admitted that he is not capable of extracting the potential that the Monegasque instead brings out, especially in qualifying. Above all, the ex McLaren believes – unlike his teammate – that the car hasn’t improved much in terms of race pace.

Sainz’s words

“For me, the important thing is to limit the damage after a very difficult weekendstrange and mentally intense, because driving a car that doesn’t give you confidence on a track like this makes every lap difficult, but I’m making small progress and a change in my driving style to get closer to what Charles is doing“, these are the words of Sainz a Sky Sports F1.

“However, I can’t change anything on the car and the setup to improve it, so I’m a bit stuck in this position. The set-up change is paying off in qualifying, and Charles showed that the car is very fast over the flying lap, but I didn’t see much progress in the race today. Red Bull is clearly ahead, Mercedes has had little degradation. At first I was close to getting George the DRS, but in the end he walked away, and that means there is still work to be done for the race“.