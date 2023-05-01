Verstappen and Russell, so many controversies in Baku

The Baku Grand Prix provided points of interest more on the off-piste side than on the actual races. In the Sprint, for example, the duel between Max Verstappen and George Russell sparked controversy between the two in the post-race. The Dutchman reproached his Mercedes colleague for being too aggressive at the start of the short race, looking with regret at the gash on the left side of his Red Bull.

There was a heated discussion between the two, with Verstappen certainly not shining for aplomb calling Russell”ass head” and – more ironically – “Princess” who didn’t want to overtake on the outside.

Russell’s words

After Sunday’s race, Russell tried to avoid further controversy, also because his result (an anonymous eighth place) certainly didn’t make him want to talk. Something, however, the British said: “I don’t need an apology from Max at all. Sure, he’s a two-time world champion and he’s currently leading the championship again: his comments don’t bother me, they probably hurt him more. Max is a great guy, a great driver, but words like that are a bit useless“.

“To be honest, reviewing the replay I expected more considering the words that came out. It was a racing accident. Obviously there was some contact, as there often is on the grid on the first lap whether you’re leading or trailing.“, continued the Mercedes driver. Which took away precisely from Verstappen, as well as from Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc, the possibility of obtaining the fastest lap in the race. The only meager satisfaction of a weekend for which expectations were higher, even considering the weekend in Melbourne.