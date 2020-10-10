The Armenian armed forces fired at the Agdam region on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was reported on Saturday, October 10, by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in its Twitter.

“In violation of the ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces are shelling the territory of the Aghdam region,” the message says.

Armenia has not yet reacted to these accusations.

The day before, as a result of consultations held in Moscow on the initiative of the Russian side, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead.

In addition, the parties agreed, through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, to begin substantive negotiations for the earliest possible achievement of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and confirmed the invariability of the format of the negotiation process.

However, after reaching an agreement, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on October 10 that the Azerbaijani armed forces had activated the use of drones in the southern direction of the contact line in Karabakh and about the death of 28 more NKR servicemen.

The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook that on Saturday the Azerbaijani armed forces fired rockets at villages in the vicinity of the city of Kapan, there are casualties and wounded.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied this information, calling it a provocation, and also announced the shelling of the Terter and Aghdam regions around Karabakh from the Armenian side.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.

Another exacerbation of the conflict in the NKR took place on September 27. Yerevan and Baku have shifted the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation onto each other.