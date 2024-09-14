by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris, Extremely Uphill Weekend

Baku qualifying opens with a sensational twist. Lando Norris will start from 17th position in tomorrow’s Grand Prix due to the yellow flags that forced him to lift his foot in the last time attack.

Norris’s words

“I found the yellow flagsThe car was fine, but I had to do that second lap and I couldn’t do it, it was bad luck.“, this is his comment to the British of Sky Sports UK.

The McLaren driver had targeted the Azerbaijan weekend to take advantage of Red Bull’s difficulties and recover further points in the standings from Max Verstappen. The one smiling is the Dutchman, who will also be able to manage his advantage with less worries this weekend.

For tomorrow, it cannot be ruled out that McLaren will introduce a new power unit for Norris and be penalised, starting from the back of the grid.