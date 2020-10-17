Azerbaijan included a State Duma deputy from United Russia Vitaly Milonov on the “black list” because of his visit to Nagorno-Karabakh without the consent of Baku.

In a post on website The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says that “in connection with the illegal visit to the occupied territory” Milonov was added to the list of foreigners who are prohibited from entering Azerbaijan.

The diplomatic service called the visit of the Russian deputy to Karabakh, which Baku considers its territory, an illegal and irresponsible step, demonstrating “open support for the self-proclaimed regime, which contradicts the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, which supports the territorial integrity of the republic.”

In late September, the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalated and led to the outbreak of clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which supports the unrecognized republic.

A humanitarian truce has been in effect in the region since September 10. The parties to the conflict at this time must exchange the bodies of the dead and prisoners. However, during this time Baku and Yerevan have repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire regime.

On Friday evening, October 16, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that fierce fighting continued in the southern direction of the contact line in Karabakh, while the enemy failed to occupy a single position in the northern direction, and “he was thrown back.”