Baku, Mercedes disappointing

After the Melbourne Grand Prix, every statement that came from Mercedes it reflected a euphoric or at least optimistic mood in view of Baku: not only because it would have been the penultimate race before the long-awaited introduction of the new W14, but also because Australia had given really comforting signals in terms of race pace.

Little of what was seen in Melbourne, however, was seen in Azerbaijan. Mercedes, predictably in trouble on the long straight to the finish line (Lewis Hamilton was unable to overtake Carlos Sainz not even with the DRS open), is fourth strength returnedmanaging to find solid performances from the seven-time world champion, while George Russell was too discontinuous: aggressive and bully on Saturday, meek and distracted in the race.

Hamilton’s words

The #44 can complain about an early stop that didn’t allow him to take advantage of the Safety Car joker, which entered the track due to Nyck de Vries’ accident: “It wasn’t ideal, but I couldn’t let myself get frustrated. I had to keep my head down and concentrate. That’s what I did and I was right back in the race. I had a lot of fun in battles with the cars around me. Sainz’s Ferrari was a bit faster than us on the straight, even with the DRS open. I gave everything I had to get over it but I couldn’t. I am always proud of my team. We didn’t have the pace of Melbourne, which is not the best, but there is no shortage of motivation in this team. We are all very hungry and hopefully we will have something better in the next races. Once I get the hang of the car the pace will come“.

Russell’s words

“I’m a little disappointed in myself today. I had a great start and found myself in a good position. I overtook Stroll in the pits, but then got the restart wrong. I was defending from Lance and I almost collided with Fernando Alonso. Then I went wide and got the tires dirty. Ultimately, that’s why both Lance and Lewis moved onRussell added. “I’ll take the extra point for fastest lap, but the only reason we had this opportunity is that we were in a bad position. The pace was tight between us, the Ferrari and the Aston Martin and the small differences can change a lot in terms of results. Whether we finish fourth or eighth, however, are positions far from the first, we have a lot of work to do“.