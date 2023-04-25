Decisive episode

One of the many turning points of the incredible 2021 season, the one that gave the first career title to Max Verstappenstay there Baku race. That day the Dutchman should have taken home a victory that would have been deserved for what he saw on the track, but thetire explosion just a few laps from the end of the Grand Prix, while the future world champion was in the lead, he deprived him of the top step of the podium. That knockout seemed to open the door to a great result Lewis Hamiltonwho was third behind the two Red Bulls at the time of the driver’s accident orange on the very fast main straight of the Azerbaijani track.

The ‘magic button’

The red flag, imposed by Race Director Michael Masi just two laps from the end, directed the race towards a pyrotechnic finale that could have further favored Hamilton in the race for the titleallowing him to challenge Sergio Perez’s other Red Bull at the start and try to hit one sensational victory that would probably have changed the face of the championship. The facts, however, are known: the Mercedes Englishman made a sensational mistake when braking into turn 1, thanks to an involuntary touch on the infamous ‘magic button’ on the steering wheel, slipping into the escape route and throwing at least 18 easy points to the wind. In hindsight that mistake, perhaps even more than the chaos in Abu Dhabi, cost the #44 the title.

Verstappen’s story

But the most particular story of that Sunday concerns how Max Verstappen found out he was ‘pardoned’ by his arch-rival. In fact, the Dutchman was at that moment at the circuit’s medical center for routine medical checks after the bad accident of which he had been the victim. He was therefore warned only via message of what was happening on the track, as he recently returned to tell himself in a funny video posted by the Red Bull team on the TikTok profile of the team and which had the two drivers from Milton Keynes as protagonists.

The crazy smartphone

“I heard the restart – recalled the reigning world champion, also having fun recreating the ‘noises’ of the track with his mouth – all cars did [rumore di motori]. At one point I heard everyone brake and I sensed something [fa il rumore di uno stridio acuto] and then everyone did ‘Yes!’ and they rejoiced thus”. But to give the signal to Verstappen that something big was happening was … his smartphone. “I think Gemma [Lusty, addetta stampa della Red Bull] was with me and the phone kept ringing, as if hundreds of messages were arriving. I thought: ‘What happened, what happened?’ and then you [Perez] you got back on top, but I still didn’t know about your problems at the time.” Perez eventually went on to win the race, with Hamilton outside the top-10. Precisely those points lost by the Englishman at the end of the year would have made all the difference in the world.