Mercedes, Baku qualifying below expectations

After free practice this morning, it looked like the Mercedes had much more pace and a lot of performance to pull off. Lewis HamiltonIn fact, he had given up on preparing for qualifying, believing that the car was fine like this, and not even George Russell had run on the softs. Perhaps, however, a few flying laps in Baku would have been useful, because in the fight for pole position the W14 unleashed little potential.

The seven-time world champion finished qualifying in fifth place, finding a final result that was certainly solid but could be improved, at least to reach the second row, considering Aston Martin’s problems with the DRS. George Russellwas even cut in Q2 following a mistake. Even if he hadn’t committed it, however, he would have ousted Hamilton himself, who preceded him by four thousandths. These are their words after the qualifications in Baku.

Hamilton’s words

“We are trying our hardest and we are giving our best. It’s not easy to get into the rhythm and pull everything out on this track. In Q2 I struggled. I had more pace, but I couldn’t make the last lap. My first lap in Q3, on the other hand, was good. Unfortunately I couldn’t get a big improvement on my final attempt, I had to find a little more time to stay in front of Sainz’s Ferrari. Now we can’t make any changes to the car, so that’s the pace we have. I’ll study a bit tonight and hopefully tomorrow we can get a little more performance. Of course, this is not where we would like to qualify as a team; we are here to win, but everyone has a winning mentality and works as hard as possible. Fifth position is still good to start on Sunday. Let’s hope tomorrow the battle will be better“.

Russell’s words

“I would have liked to finish in Q3, I was giving my all. Unfortunately, we are not fast enough this weekend. My first lap in Q2 was fast but I made a mistake on the last run. Maybe it would have been enough for me to avoid it to get into Q3, but I don’t think we could have qualified much higher than eighth. It’s a weird sport sometimes. We went from qualifying on the front row last time out in Melbourne to Q2 today. Tomorrow we have another chance, but it certainly wasn’t the ideal Friday. Baku is a unique and somewhat anomalous track. If you had to choose one circuit to have a bad qualifying, this would probably be it. I don’t see why we can’t fight on SundayWe’ll see what we can do tomorrow. We will work hard as a team and I myself will work hard to see what we can do to come back stronger“.