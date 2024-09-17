Final showdown

In the chaos of the live broadcast, few people noticed, but theaccident occurred two laps from the end between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainzwho collided with each other while fighting for the podium, was decisive in defining the three-way battle – on the edge of the points zone – between the two Haas of Hulkenberg and Bearman and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. At the time of the contact, in fact, the German driver was 11th, ahead of the seven-time world champion and the young talent who grew up in the Ferrari Academy.

What a joke for Hulk

The incident between the Ferrari and Red Bull allowed the trio to gain two positions each, with the future Sauber/Audi driver briefly moving up to ninth place. However, while passing by the scene of the accident Hulkenberg failed to dodge all the debrishitting some of them with the front wing of his Haas. Emmerich’s #27 got furious with the race direction over the radio, claiming that – given the dynamics of the accident – ​​it was red flag required.

With the introduction, not immediate, of the ‘only’ Virtual Safety Car – a choice that was also heavily criticised by world champion Max Verstappen – Hulkenberg was overtaken in a matter of metres by both Hamilton and Bearmanthus returning to 11th position and seeing possible championship points slip away from his hands. The chaos of those tense moments is well summed up by the radio communications between the German and his pit wallalso unhappy with the decision made by Race Direction not to stop the race immediately.

The radio teams

Tour 50/51

Hulkenberg : “F**k. F**k! I hit something big. They need to red flag! I hit something big with my front wing.

Haas: “Okay, we’re checking.”

Hulkenberg : “Damn, how did they not…”

Haas: “VSC, VSC”.

Hulkenberg : “It’s not possible! Damn!”

Haas: “Yes, it’s crap.”

Tour 51/51

Hulkenberg : “Fuck! Shit! No! What idiots. I can’t believe they didn’t call the Safety Car. I’m speechless.”