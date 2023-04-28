Busy activity on the track

The very complicated weekend of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix started as expected, i.e. with frenetic activity on the track in the only hour of free practice available to the teams, in search of the best set-up for the two qualifying sessions and the two competitions scheduled for the weekend. In the end, however, the limited time available didn’t even allow for particular upheavals, which is why the many laps on the track by everyone were more of a test of what was prepared in the long break that had just ended. In the end there is always Max Verstappen in front, even if the session was only a free trial. The Dutchman showed off the excellent qualities of his Red Bull between straight line speed, load and excellent balance. Some minimal difficulties for the Dutchman were seen in the first lap on the soft tyre, tackled by Perez in a more effective and aggressive way, even if, once he found the square, the two-time World Champion went on to take the first position in front to Leclerc’s Ferrari.

The Monegasque showed a good performance, particularly aggressive right from the start, especially when braking. It is no coincidence that we witnessed two long runs by SF23 number 16, in an attempt to immediately find the limit. Leclerc’s attitude seems to be that of weekends where he wants to give a signal, especially on the flying lap, which is his specialty. The free practice lap was already a taste with the Monegasque being very aggressive in braking and very reactive in direction changes, assisted by an SF23 which appeared to be in good shape, for now a few light years closer to the RB19. We have obviously compared the data of Leclerc and Verstappen to get a clearer idea that we are going to share here.

RedBull always with the super DRS, but Ferrari also holds well on the straight

From the data we can find some quite clear trends. As far as straight line speeds are concerned, for example, it is clear that Red Bull currently prevails, but only in the stretches with DRS, while in the only extension without the use of the mobile wing, the one leading to turn 15, the two speeds maxims are identical, with indeed one acceleration curve much fuller by Ferrari. If we look at the trend of the gap graph (when it goes down it is in favor of Verstappen, when it goes up by Leclerc), we see how the white line tends to point downwards whenever the mobile wing is indicated in the graph below. This also seems to indicate, once again, a not particularly low downforce approach by the Milton Keynes team, focused on tire management and optimal balance. The balance seems very good on both cars, driven cleanly, practically flawless with a precise front and following rear, a trend that we have also seen on the other compounds tested. The change of direction in turn 5-6 was dealt with better by Leclerc, while in the very narrow section of the citadel Verstappen seems to have a little more general reactivity than the car, especially in very short tractions.

In the very important turn 16, which leads to the infinite final extension, we see that, as it had done in the past, Leclerc slightly anticipates braking and the line in order to then be able to anticipate the opening of the throttle and “dive” into the straight as fast as possible. A technique that seems profitable for the draw, but probably needs to be perfected because it saves time only if performed perfectly (and at the limit), while in this case it cost the Monegasque a handful of thousandths. If these impressions are confirmed in qualifying, the Ferraris could try to take a front row seat, which is not easy given that Perez also seems at ease, but, for now, apparently not impossible.

Mercedes and Aston difficult to evaluate for now

The others seem to be a step behind Red Bull and Ferrari for now, but with so little data available it’s very difficult to judge. Aston Martin gave excellent signals with medium tyres, with a lot of grip when driven and a good balance in the 90 degree bends, albeit suffering from the increased resistance on the straights. Mercedes, on the other hand, carried out a completely different program, including pace simulations and fast laps on a medium compound, so much so that at the moment it is impossible to evaluate the real competitiveness of the W14. However, many of the doubts will soon disappear, as the first qualifying of the weekend will take place right away, where things will immediately get serious and we will be able to get a clear idea of ​​the values ​​on the track as early as this Friday.