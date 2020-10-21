The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied on October 21 the message about the destruction of the country’s air force aircraft in Karabakh.

“The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the allegedly downed Azerbaijani military plane is false,” he quotes TASS statement by the press service of the defense department.

Earlier on the same day, the press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan stated that the defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh shot down an aircraft of the Air Force of Azerbaijan in the south of the region, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

A few days ago, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that the time had not come for negotiations on the deployment of international peacekeeping forces in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

On October 17, an agreement was reached on the second truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It entered into force at midnight on October 18 (23:00 Moscow time on October 17), but a few hours later, Yerevan accused Baku of violating the regime, reporting about artillery and rocket attacks on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Azerbaijan, following Armenia, announced the violation of a new humanitarian truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, blaming Yerevan for it.

The conflict escalated in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic at the end of September. Baku and Yerevan blamed each other for the shelling and death of the population.