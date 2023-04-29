F1, Baku on the calendar for another three years

The Baku Grand Prix will be on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2026. Formula 1 itself announced it today on its social networks.

Formula 1 announcement

This is the tweet with which the Circus announced the permanence of Baku in the calendar. The contract with the city track was due to expire this year.

BREAKING: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the F1 Calendar until 2026! 🗓️🙌#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/i9shOxp1o5 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

Baku, a short story but with a lot of entertainment

The road track of the Azerbaijani capital thus celebrates the seventh edition of one of its grand prix in the best possible way: its history in Formula 1 began in 2016, when it hosted the European Grand Prix won by Nico Rosberg.

In the following years, Baku hosted the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, giving rise to spectacular races despite the tight curves of the circuit limiting overtaking possibilities: how can we forget Sebastian Vettel’s spin at Lewis Hamilton in 2017, or the contact between Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen in 2018. Or – always in the usual edition – the puncture that took away a deserved victory from Valtteri Bottas. Then, in 2021, the sensational double zero signed by Verstappen-Hamilton, with the Briton throwing away an unrepeatable opportunity to earn 25 points on his rival in the race for the title.