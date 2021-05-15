Azerbaijan considers Armenia’s appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as an attempt to politicize the issue of relations with Azerbaijan. It is reported by TASS with reference to the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Armenia’s appeal to the CSTO has no grounds.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan appealed to the Chairman of the CSTO, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in connection with the situation in the Syunik region on the border with Azerbaijan. Pashinyan asked Rahmon to hold consultations in accordance with article 2 of the collective security treaty. According to this article, in the event of a threat to security, the CSTO members immediately activate the mechanism of joint consultations.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia recorded a new attempt by the Azerbaijani military to move into the territory of the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions under the pretext of “clarifying the borders.” These actions were regarded as a provocation against a sovereign territory and were immediately suppressed, the department said.

According to Bayramov, the leadership of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan immediately flew to the scene of the incident, where they held talks with the Armenian border guards. Bayramov added that such conflicts should be resolved only through diplomatic measures.