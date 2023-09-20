Aliyev’s aide: Yerevan’s words about ethnic cleansing in Karabakh are unacceptable

Yerevan’s statements about ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh on the part of Azerbaijan are unacceptable. This was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant on foreign policy issues Hikmet Hajiyev, reports RIA News.

Earlier, Ambassador at Large of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Edmon Marukyan accused Western leaders of involvement in ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Armenia’s allegations about alleged ethnic cleansing of Karabakh Armenians by Azerbaijan are categorically unacceptable,” Hajiyev said. He noted that Baku is establishing different channels for communication with the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh to solve humanitarian problems.

Earlier, Hajiyev said that Baku considers a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue unnecessary. He stated that if such a meeting were convened, it would not be effective or useful.