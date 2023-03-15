Looking forward to Baku

At the end of the next two rounds scheduled between the end of March and the beginning of April in Saudi Arabia and Australia, Formula 1 will only restart its engines at the end of next month. In that case, the nation that will host the Circus will be Azerbaijan, with its capital, Baku, which will be the venue for the fourth GP of the season. An event that will be followed with particular attention by spectators from all over the world and, above all, by the local public, in particular for the question linked to the future of this unprecedented circuit. At the end of this year, in fact, the contract will expire which allows Baku to be able to be part of the world championship.

Negotiations in progress

With more and more countries or cities applying to be included in the calendar, Baku would therefore be at risk of exiting the scene after six editions (including this year’s one and with the exception of 2020, when it was not included for the Covid-19 emergency). There are concerns, as well as the more than feasible hypotheses of seeing a multi-year renewal of the contract. A possibility underlined by Turab TeymurovHead of communication of the Baku circuit, who however did not provide details on the operation: “It’s no secret that we are waiting for a positive result – he explained to the media – but at the moment we cannot reveal the details of the negotiations”.

The next interventions

To make the possibilities of a renewal more concrete, the track will have to undergo some significant interventions, starting with the resurfacingmade necessary after the controversy that arose last year due to the critical issues related to porpoising: “We are not going to change the track at all – added Teymurov – resurfacing is underway at the moment, but the fact remains that the layout is very particular. We will host the race in the heart of the city, on a truly unique circuit with its twisty sections and flat sections where the drivers can reach top speed. With the UNESCO protected walls at the narrowest part of the track, I don’t think anything needs to be changed. Resurfacing just improves what we had in the past”.

The change of management

In conclusion, Teymurov explained the reasons behind the change in management of the track: “Our new general manager Maqsud Farzullayev he has a very rich experience in the world of sports – he has declared – he helped host the 2015 European Games and served on the organizing committee. Between him and Arif Rahimov, our former executive director, there was mutual understanding and there was a feeling that the time had come for a change. The strategy is to build on these six successful years that we have hosted and Rahimov’s results speak for themselves”.