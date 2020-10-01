Ridle Baku will spend his near future at VfL Wolfsburg and not at Mainz 05. The young right-back moves to the Wolves, and it is reported that a contract will run until 2025.
William is still absent due to his stubborn cruciate ligament tear, and Kevin Mbabu is still out due to his ligament injury. VfL Wolfsburg saw a need to catch up in the position of right-back and wanted to act accordingly in the transfer phase that runs until October 5th.
The club was linked to Ridle Baku about a week and a half ago. Transfer market reported that the wolves have their eyes on the 22-year-old. Meanwhile, Rouven Schröder, sports director at Mainz 05, said that “everyone’s possibility will be checked” should there be inquiries for players.
Apparently, the expected change has now taken place. Infos of the kicker According to an agreement on the transfer of Baku has been reached. VfL sports director Marcel Schäfer recently stated that such efforts would have to “make sense in sporting and economic terms” in order to be tackled. This also meant the demands of the zero five to achieve a transfer fee of over ten million euros.
The young right-back, who has been part of the Mainz professional squad for two years, will move to Wolfsburg accordingly. It is therefore to be expected that the two clubs have agreed on a sum in the higher, but probably single-digit million range. Numbers are not yet known. It is also conceivable that the lowering of a transfer fee is accompanied by a kind of resale fee or a similar procedure. After all, Baku is not a flash in the pan, but also a national player for the German U21s under Stefan Kuntz.
His new contract should be dated until 2025 in the long term, according to the kicker. With this commitment Wolfsburg averted the greatest need on the right full-back position. Recently there were also rumors that the wolves might be interested in Danny da Costa from Eintracht Frankfurt. This is currently also traded at Schalke 04.
