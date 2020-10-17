The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the shelling of settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, reports RIA News.

As reported by the ministry, the armed forces of Armenia have been shelling the territories of Terter, Agdam, Barda and Agjabedi regions this morning.

Earlier, Azerbaijan reported about 12 people killed in the shelling of Ganja. On Saturday night, the Azerbaijani authorities announced a missile strike on the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir. According to the Ministry of Defense of the republic, the cities were shelled from the territory of Armenia. However, the Armenian defense department denied these accusations.

Let us remind you that the conflict in the region over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh escalated in late September. Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of escalation.