Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan and condemns the elections held there. This was announced on Saturday, January 13, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan supports the unified Chinese policy. “Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan and condemns the elections,” it said. message foreign policy department.

Also, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spoke out against interference in the internal affairs of the PRC.

Earlier that day, elections were held on the island of Taiwan. As a result of the registration, three politicians were nominated: Lai Qingde from the Democratic Progressive Party, Hou Yu from the Kuomintang and representative of the Taiwan People's Party Ke Wenzhe. Later, Lai Qingde won the election as head of the regional administration.

On January 11, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that Beijing demands that Washington not interfere in the elections in Taiwan and not send any signals to those in favor of the island's independence. The statement came after the US announced it would send an “unofficial delegation” to the island after elections there.

Also in December, Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his meeting with US President Joe Biden, told him about plans to reunite Taiwan with the mainland. It was noted that the Chinese side plans to gain control of the island peacefully, and not by force.

The conflict between China and Taiwan escalated following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island in August 2022. The Chinese side considers Taiwan its territory, and therefore views visits to the island by officials from other countries as support for Taiwan's independence.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who had lost the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The US openly supports the Taiwanese authorities.