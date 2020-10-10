Armenia and Azerbaijan during the talks between the foreign ministers in Moscow on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 on October 10. This is stated in a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following the talks.

It is noted that the parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed upon additionally. It also became known that Baku and Yerevan agreed to begin an exchange of prisoners and killed after the ceasefire came into force.

In addition, Lavrov added that Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, on the basis of the basic principles of the settlement, are starting substantive negotiations with the aim of achieving a peaceful settlement as soon as possible.

The talks were held in Moscow and lasted more than 10 hours in a completely closed format. Before the start of negotiations, the parties refrained from even opening statements.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia arrived in Moscow a few hours before the start of the talks. They were invited to consultations on Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Friday, Yerevan and Baku confirmed their participation in the talks on Karabakh, which will be held in Moscow. On the eve, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova announced negotiations with Yerevan and Baku on a possible meeting of foreign ministers in the Russian capital.

Another aggravation of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Azerbaijan and Armenia blamed each other for aggravating the situation.

The Armenian side stated that Ankara is providing military assistance to Baku. Azerbaijan and Turkey deny this. At the same time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised Azerbaijan any necessary assistance and called on Armenia to “end the occupation” of Karabakh.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.