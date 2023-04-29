Baku, Ocon from the pit lane

Alpine violated the parc fermé regime on Esteban Ocon’s car, who will therefore start from the pit lane in both today’s Sprint and tomorrow’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The consequences on the two starting grids

In today’s Sprint race, therefore, Ocon leaves the 12th position, with all the riders from the rear who move up one position.

Likewise, the Frenchman’s Alpine will “disappear” from Sunday’s grid (also in this case he qualified in 12th place).

What the regulation says

The new Sprint format approved this week by the F1 Commission is very clear from this point of view: in article 40.9 of the updated sporting regulations, it is specified that a violation of the Parc Fermé before the Sprint entails a departure from the pit lane for both the race and for Sprint itself.